Sunderland's coroner's office has launched an appeal to find the next of kin of a 53-year-old man who died yesterday.

John Edward Price, of Fountains Crescent, Houghton, died on Monday.

So far, the coroner's office has not been able to trace any relatives of Mr Price.

If you believe you are his next of kin, or have any information which may help, call Andy Weighill on 0191 561 7841.