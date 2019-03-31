Appeal launched to find ram raiders who damaged Sainsbury's store

Police have launched an appeal for information to help find the the ram raiders who damaged a Sainsbury's store in the early hours of the morning.

Shortly before 5am today, an attempt was made to break into the supermarket in Grampian Drive, Peterlee.

A silver Ford Focus was repeatedly reversed into the store’s shutters, but the burglars failed to gain entry and fled empty-handed.

The vehicle then sped off along Grampian Drive towards Pennine Drive.

The shop’s shutters suffered extensive damage during the incident.

Officers are studying CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation, and are also appealing for witnesses who saw anything suspicious before or after the attempted burglary to come forward.

Detective sergeant David Airey, of Peterlee CID, said: “We would appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area before the incident, or who saw a silver Ford Focus being driven away afterwards, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference DHM-31032019-0060.