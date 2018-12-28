Appeal launched to find missing teenager from County Durham

Police have concerns over the safety of a 15-year-old who has gone missing from a children's home.

Mackenzie Keenan left the home in South Hetton, at approximately 10.45pm last night and has not been seen since.

The teen is originally from the Redcar area.

Mackenzie is described as a white female, approximately 5’6”, slim build with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. Mackenzie was last seen wearing a cream puffa jacket with fur around the collar, white pyjama bottoms and pink sports trainers, She also had in her possession a small pink carry case.

Members of the public are asked to contact 101 quoting incident number DHM-27122018-0485 if they either see Mackenzie or have any knowledge of her whereabouts.