Police are hoping to trace a man who has gone missing.

Durham Police officers have concerns for the wellbeing of Russell Goldsmith, who is from the Neville's Cross area of Durham City.

Officers are currently searching for him.

Mr Goldsmith is believed to be wearing beige trousers and green checked shirt.

Any sightings of him can be reported to Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number DHM-16062018-0135.