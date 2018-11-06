Appeal launched after eight Second World War medals stolen from home

Sentimental Second World War medals and a wartime cigarette case have been stolen from a home.

Durham Constabulary are appealing for information after the medals and items of jewellery were taken in a burglary at a home on Wynyard Grove, Gilesgate.

The incident took place on October 26 between 10.30pm and 2.20am whe the intruder entered the property through the bathroom window before making an untidy search of the property.

Two gold banded rings, a silver Armani watch, a silver wartime cigarette case and around eight World War Two medals were stolen.

Detective constable Sara Knaggs, of Durham City CID said: “The victim was very distressed by the burglary and has been left upset by the loss of the jewellery.

“We would ask anyone who can assist with the recovery of the stolen jewellery to contact us.

“If anyone has come into possession of the jewellery, please come forward.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident or who knows the whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 43 of October 27.

