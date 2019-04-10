Appeal for Wearsiders to help uncover facts about historic area of Sunderland

Wearsiders are being encouraged to help uncover more facts about a historic area of Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council is working in partnership with The Archaeological Practice on a new community project called the Bishopwearmouth Village Atlas.

The Sunderland Empire.

The work is part of the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project will investigate the historic core of Bishopwearmouth in the heart of Sunderland city centre, exploring its archaeology, architecture, geology and landscape.

Local volunteers will get involved in researching old maps, photographs and documents, and recording key features of the historic buildings, learning new skills and widening our understanding of the history of this important settlement.

Everybody is welcome to the information session on Monday, April 15, from 2pm to 4pm at Sunderland Minster to share more details about the project, and the wider Townscape Heritage Scheme.

Church Lane in the Sunderland in the 1940s.

Sunderland City Council was awarded £1.9million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in June 2018 to deliver a Townscape Heritage Scheme within the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area.

The five-year scheme will provide grant assistance to owners and tenants of historic buildings, undertake improvements to the open space which forms the medieval core of the conservation area, and host a range of activities and events to promote the heritage of the area.

Anyone wishing to get involved or learn more about the project should contact The Archaeological Practice on 0191 273 0777 or email info@archaeologicalpractice.co.uk

More information is available at www.sunderland.gov.uk/bishopwearmouth