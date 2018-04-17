Appeal for Sunderland Airshow memories

Sunderland International Airshow bosses are appealing for help in marking the event’s 30th year.

The airshow was first held in 1989 as a single day event, becoming a full weekend in 1991.

Thousands of people flock to the seafront for the Sunderland International Airshow.

Now members of the public are being asked to share their memories of the event over the years, with council bosses appealing for photographs, videos and memorabilia and planning interviews as part of a souvenir print and film record to be screened and exhibited over the three day event.

Sunderland City Council Head of Events Victoria French said: “It is the support of the people from our city and the region which has helped this event grow and develop over the years - it is truly an amazing airshow and we want to celebrate that fact as much as we can.

“Our city and the families living here have grown up with the airshow, and we are asking everyone to share their memories with us so we can share them more widely on the big screen at the event itself and in our souvenir guide.

“You may have married or met your future partner during airshow weekend or actually celebrated a big birthday as the Red Arrows flew over the seafront - everyone will have their own special memory or experience, that’s what makes Sunderland Airshow the special event that it is.

“There have been so many highlights over the years, from the first time the Red Arrows flew over Seaburn and the first display parachutist landed, to the assault craft from our adopted ship HMS Ocean landing on the beaches and last year’s musical opening celebrating the 25th anniversary of Sunderland being granted city status.

“Hopefully this year will create many new memories for everyone.”

Anyone wanting to share their memories of the airshow can e-mail their stories or images to events@sunderland.gov.uk