Appeal for help to trace 85-year-old woman's jewellery, stolen in burglary as she slept

​Detectives are appealing for help to trace jewellery which was stolen from an 85-year-old woman as she slept.

Intruders took items including the victim’s engagement ring, as well as silverware and other antiques during the burglary at an isolated property in the West Pelton area.

Two suspects have been arrested and are in custody awaiting trial for the burglary.

But officers are now appealing for anyone who has been offered the missing jewellery for sale to come forward.

The burglary took place at the remote farmhouse property at some point between 10pm on Monday, October 1 and 7am the following day.

Intruders got into the house, where the elderly victim lives alone, and searched several rooms including the bedroom where she lay sleeping.

As well as jewellery and antiques, the burglars also took a bank card, which they used to withdraw money from her account.

Detective constable Stephen Gothard, of Chester-le-Street CID, said: "The victim was very distressed by the burglary and has been left distraught by the loss of her jewellery.

"We would ask anyone who can assist with the recovery of the stolen jewellery to contact us.

"If anyone has come into possession of this property unwittingly, they can come forward without fear of prosecution."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det Con Gothard at Chester-le-Street CID on 101.

Two men, aged 45 and 25, have been charged with burglary and fraud by false representation in connection with the burglary and were remanded in custody to appear before Durham Crown Court on November 2.