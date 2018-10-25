Apologetic robber jailed after threatening betting shop assistant with a 'bottle of acid'

A robber who threatened a betting shop assistant with a ‘bottle of acid’ has been jailed for more than four years.

Matthew Haymer was carrying a bottle of liquid which he claimed was acid when he handed the lone cashier a note telling him to empty the tills and the safe.

After he was given more than £600, Haymer told the shop assistant he was sorry and that he had to do it as it was blackmail.

Durham Crown Court heard the robbery happened at a Coral betting shop in Durham City on August 1 and that Haymer was arrested the following day at his home.

Detective Sergeant Mark Garfoot, from Durham CID, said after the case: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was understandably left extremely shaken by it.

“Although the liquid was found not to be acid, the victim did not know this and genuinely feared for his safety.

“We are pleased with the sentence and hope the victim feels reassured that Haymer is now off the streets and behind bars.”

Haymer, 28, of Coniscliffe Road, Darlington, admitted robbery at a previous hearing and was locked up for four years and one month when he was sentenced on Wednesday.