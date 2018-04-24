Antique show’s road brings it to Cleadon store

An antiques shop failed to flog it when a star from a popular TV show came calling to look for items to buy for an on-air auction.

But Judith Brown, owner of Cleadon Antiques & Gifts, still won praise from Charles Hanson for her high-quality goods selection and business success in the age of the internet.

Mr Hanson, a presenter of BBC show Antiques Road Trip, visited the shop in Front Street, Cleadon, with his camera team to shoot scenes for a new series to be broadcast in the autumn.

The 40-year-old spent around 90 minutes checking out the shop’s wares but did not make the all-important purchase.

He said: “It’s great to see real people selling antiques in real antique shops. In the past 10 years the number of antique rooms has decreased because of the internet.

“This has coincided with an increase in interest in antiques, and it’s really good to see that Judith is holding her own and doing well.”

Mr Hanson’s visit was his first to Cleadon, but it was the fifth time in six years the programme, which launched in 2009, has come calling.

Retired primary school teacher Judith, 64, began dealing in antiques in the early 1980s and opened her shop 13 years ago.

She said: “Charles was very nice and easy to get along with and he took the time to sign autographs and chat to people, even though he was running a little late.

“He didn’t buy anything, but I think that was because he was looking to spend a sizeable chunk of his money on one thing.

“Charles looked at some very nice crystal glasses from the Orient Express, which I thought he might have gone for but again he didn’t this time.”