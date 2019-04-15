Annual World Egg Jarping Championships set to be another cracking event at the weekend

Are you ready for a competition which promises to be a cracking event?

The 37th World Egg Jarping Championships is coming to Peterlee and organisers say that 40 competitors are likely to line up for the Easter Sunday eggs-travaganza.

Last year's World Egg Jarping Championships at the Heart of Oak, Peterlee.

But for those who have yet to sign up, there is still time to get scrambling and put their name down.

After all, it’s an event with plenty at stake.

There’s a plaque and a trophy for the winner of a competition which always attracts huge crowds - and the honour of calling themselves a world champion.

Once again, the championships will be held in the Hearts of Oak pub in Oakerside Drive in Peterlee and will start at 3pm on Easter Sunday.

Reece Anderson is one of the landlords of the Hearts of Oak along with his brother Reece, and he said: “It is very popular. I am expecting at least 40 people to take part.”

The aim of the game is for players to use their hard-boiled eggs to “jarp” the egg of their opponent.

In layman’s terms, it means that the player has to hit the end of their egg against the opposition’s.

The person whose egg smashes is eliminated and the winner progresses to the next round. The last egg standing is the overall champion.

A close-up on the action.

Eggs are provided for those taking part in the contest with competitors choosing an egg from a trayful which are prepared in advance at the Hearts of Oak.

The contest was originally held at Peterlee Cricket and Social Club but was forced to re-locate to its new venue after the club was forced to close after being hit by fire in August 2010.

Reece said: “The winner gets the trophy, the plaque and is officially the world champion.”

The reigning champion is Andy Dudgeon who won the competition last year at the Hearts of Oak.

Last year's World Egg Jarping Championships at the Heart of Oak, Peterlee.

Reece added: “It is a really popular event. The regulars and people who live locally are talking about it.

“The bar is packed with people who are not taking part but come along to watch it all.”

Places are still available and people can find out more by either visiting the Hearts of Oak Facebook page, or calling the pub on (0191) 5180195.