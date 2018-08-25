Annual scarecrow trail proves to be a scream for crowds

Snow White, Cilla Black and the Gruffalo were just some of the stars of this year's Penshaw Scarecrow Trail

More than 40 scarecrows of famous faces were propped up around the village's streets, gardens and lampposts.

The Peter Pan scarecrow was easily recognisable.

Organised by the Penshaw Community Association, the fun day also included a range of events, fairground rides and sweet treats for people to enjoy.

Lindsey Millner, the association's secretary, said "We've been doing this for the last four years now and it just keeps getting bigger and better.

"I think the Disney street is going to be very popular with the kids and also the Gruffalo scarecrow.

"We're expecting more than 2,000 to come along throughout the course of the day and I;m so pleased the sun is out.

Iggle Piggle and Upsy Daisy from In the Night Garden.

"Any donations that we raise will all be put back into the association."

Each scarecrow came with a clue and visitors had to write its name down on a printed sheet.

Amber Seaman, 31, from New Herrington, brought along her daughter Camilla Kelley, two, to enjoy all the characters..

She said: "I don;t think she really understands what a scarecrow is, but we've brought her a little one to carry about.

Cilla Black stood out with her brightly coloured hair.

"This is the first time we've been but it looks really good."