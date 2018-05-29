Anger over fly-tippers leaving piles rubbish then setting it on fire

Irresponsible fly-tippers are blighting a Wearside community by leaving piles of trash and then setting it on fire.

These pictures show the state of the former Cosy Estate area of Easington Lane, just off South Hetton Road.

Waste left on the former Cosy Estate, off South Hetton Road, in Easington Lane.

One resident contacted the Echo to say that the problem has got much worse in recent months and shows no sign of improving.

“It’s become a blackspot for fly-tippers,” said the man.

“They’re leaving beds, windows, tyres. There’s even Christmas wrapping left there from a few months ago.

“When you try and mention it to the people I’ve seen doing it, they just keep on doing it. “They’re even leaving some of these things in people’s back yards, on private property.

“It’s disgraceful.”

The man added that the problem is affecting the lives of those living nearby.

“They are leading a dog’s life because of this,” he said.

“Things are being thrown onto the roads so it’s harder for drivers coming around too.

Clean Streets is an Echo campaign calling on the city to be kept litter-free.

“I’m sick to the back teeth of people thinking that they can get away with this.

“I’d like cameras to be put up to catch them if possible because they need to be identified.

“There’s must a couple of tonnes of waste scattered about the place,

“They seem to leave things they come back with a can of petrol, light it and then it’s gone. That’s dangerous in itself.”

The Echo’s Clean Streets campaign is calling on residents across the city to be more responsible for their own waste and dispose of items properly.

The outcome should mean a brighter, more welcoming environment for people to work and live in.

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or alternatively by calling 0191 520 5550.