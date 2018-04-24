Anger over dumped rubbish which is ‘attracting rats’ in Sunderland neighbourhood

A furious resident has hit out at litterbugs and fly-tippers who he says are ruining the lives of others for dumping rubbish in his area.

Disgusted Brian Fairless took these snaps of empty food packaging and other items left near the Kenya Road area of Downhill in Sunderland.

Rubbish left in the Downhill area of Sunderland.

He says that problems with rubbish being dumped have carried on in recent times and show no sign of stopping.

“It’s all over the Downhill area to be honest,” said Mr Fairless, 59.

“It’s going all over the paths and other places and it just looks awful.

“There’s household waste all over the place and it’s attracting rats as well.

Rubbish left in the Downhill area of Sunderland.

“There’s a footpath which leads to Red House shops near by and it looks as if someone has just tipped a load of bins out and left rubbish there.

“It’s been going on for months and months and people are really sick of it.”

Mr Fairless also backed the Echo’s Clean Streets campaign, launched in December, which calls on Wearsiders to take more care of their personal waste and dispose of rubbish in bins or the nearest tip.

The outcome will mean a cleaner, more welcoming space for us all to work, live and socialise in.

Rubbish left in the Downhill area of Sunderland.

“The people who have done this have no respect,” he added.

“People have a go at the council but it isn’t their fault that this is being left in the streets.

“At the end of the day it’s other people doing it and they shouldn’t be in this day and age.

“You just want to get them to stop it and it’ll make the place a lot better.”

Rubbish left in the Downhill area of Sunderland.

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online here or calling 0191 520 5550.