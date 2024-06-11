Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the work was planned ahead, NELSAM chairman David Charles can't understand why Northern Powergrid could not supply a generator. | NW

Officials from the North East Land Sea & Air Museum (NELSAM) have reacted angrily after a planned power cut forced the venue to cancel an event for veterans which had been "months in the planning".

The museum says that despite the work being scheduled, it was not offered a generator by Northern Powergrid, which carried out the work.

The maintenance work was planned to start at 9am on Tuesday, June 11 and be completed by 4pm the same day with 13 customers affected, including the museum.

NELSAM chairman David Charles is unhappy that no generator was supplied.

He says that generators have been supplied during unscheduled power cuts elsewhere; and can't understand why the same did not apply when the electrical distribution company knew about the museum’s power cut in advance.

Mr Charles said: "They say we are not a priority customer, despite supplying generators when we have an unplanned power cut.

"The museum had a veterans visit that has been months in planning that has now been cancelled.

"I fail to understand the attitude of Northern Powergrid, who simply state that they have given the notice required by OFGEM and it is no longer their problem."

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson told the Echo: "Our engineer spoke with team members at North East Land Sea and Air Museum in advance to notify them of our essential work.

"At the time the work was being planned, we were not made aware of the upcoming special event but have since spoken with a senior member of the team at the museum.

"We sometimes need to switch off customers' electricity so our teams can safely carry out essential work like this to improve network resilience and reliability for our customers.

"This week our engineer is going to visit in person to discuss the works and what can be done support the museum."

