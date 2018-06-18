American partnership boosts Sunderland firm

A Sunderland thermal systems business is turning up the heat on the competition after forming a strategic partnership with a major US company.

HTUK, based at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC), has secured a long term relationship with US-based Watlow – the world’s largest industrial heating manufacturer.

Opening up export is crucial to our long term success so developing and maintaining a good relationship with world class partners is essential to that success. Alan Pearson

Established in 2001, the company’s specialist support sees it supply and install industrial heaters, temperature sensors, controllers, insulation and system assemblies.

The business also specialises in designing and manufacturing complete thermal systems, allowing it to recommend, develop and deliver thermal solutions for their customers.

The firm is now a distributor for Watlow and their collaboration marks significant business progress for the Sunderland firm, according to HTUK’s Managing Director Alan Pearson.

“We’re delighted to be working with Watlow and to have a great relationship with their European Distribution Manager, Walter Taylor,” said Alan.

“They have big ambitions to be a billion-dollar company by 2023 and we’re very happy to be part of their journey.”

“Opening up export is crucial to our long term success so developing and maintaining a good relationship with world class partners is essential to that success.

“With the addition of Watlow’s products we now have access to different markets meaning we can win new customers.

“And the solid working relationship with high quality, like minded companies gives us continuity of supply and allows us to grow – it’s as simple as that.”

The company’s growth is further highlighted by the fact that over the 16 years HTUK have been based at the BIC, it has continued to expand and have become a leading international heating supplier.

After starting out in a small incubator unit, the family-run business now occupies a large office and warehouse at the BIC to house its staff and substantial stocks, and the firm now distribute products to over 20 different countries worldwide.

Watlow’s Walter Taylor added: “Both of our companies’ sales are on the rise which is great news for both parties.

“The partnership has been successful so far and we’re delighted with the way business is going.”