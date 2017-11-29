Amelia’s found a perfect match in love of boxing

A schoolgirl who has followed her father into the world of boxing has scooped medals in her first matches.

Amelia New took up the sport a year ago, but has already won a gold after travelling to Dublin to take part in the Esker All Female Boxing Cup.

Amelia New celebrates her win in Dublin.

Now she has her sights set on her next challenge, which will see her head to Sweden in February to join in another challenge.

The 11-year-old St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy student began training at East End ABC in Hendon, where her dad Robert, 35, who runs Alexandra Roofing, helps coach, alongside Davey Robson, Hirum Greenwell and Marie Foot.

Amelia, from Queen Alexandra Road in Sunderland, also puts in extra hours with Tyne, Tees and Wear Golden Girls and its head coach Laura Sargeant and had gained two skills belts before she headed out to Ireland.

Mum Sara, 36, who works in administration, and is also mum to Anya, three, said: “We are really proud.

We are really proud. Sara New

“She trains five times a week and she loves it, keeping fit, and she’s really into the health side of it and knows a healthy body helps a healthy mind.

“We’ve really seen a difference in her since she started, confidence wise she’s better and she’s really disciplined.”