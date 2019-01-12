Amazing Sunderland fundraisers may be just three years old but they’re already in the running for an award

They walked to the top of Penshaw Monument - and now the children of Southwick Community Primary School are jumping for joy after being nominated for a Best of Wearside award.

The caring children may only be aged from three to five, but that didn’t stop them tackling the strenuous walk up to the monument and back down again.

Children from Southwick Community Primary School on the walk to Penshaw Monument.

And even though the fog descended on a cold winter’s day, they never gave up.

Their amazing efforts meant £1,689 was raised for Grace House.

And their achievements were even more impressive as they raised all that money with Christmas just around the corner.

Now their dedication has won them a nomination in this year’s Best of Wearside Awards in the Fundraiser of the Year category.

Angela Wake, early years lead at the school, said: “We are over the moon to be nominated. It is such an amazing achievement for us.

“The children were all aged three to five and it was a massive thing for them to do the walk. Some of them had never been there before and it was a day out for them.

“We had two groups who did it, some on the morning and some on the afternoon.”

Seventy nursery and reception children did the walk and their sterling efforts have made them one of the first entries in this year’s Best of Wearside Awards.

The children march on despite thick fog descending on their walk.

We want plenty more and here are lots more details on the 2019 awards.

This year’s competition has backing from headline sponsor BGL Group, partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsors Stagecoach and Calsonic Kansei.

We thank them all for getting on board and now comes your turn to get involved.

Send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Southwick Community School fundraiser for Grace House.'Early Years children with Jack Watson from Grace House. ''On the back row, from left to right, are teacher Angela Wake, Grace House manager Emma Charlton and teacher Rachel Scott.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known). Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than mid-February.

You can nominate in any one of three ways.

l Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

l Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

l Visit the website at https://www.bestofwearside.co.uk.

The categories

Southwick Community School fundraiser for Grace House.

Local Hero.

Green Champion.

Student of the Year.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year.

Sporting Achievement.

Community Group.

Community Champion.

Child of Achievement.

Child of Courage.

Once we pass the competition deadline, which is in mid-February, the panel of judges will meet days later to draw up this year’s shortlist of contenders.

Those who are still in the running will learn their fate at the glittering grand finale on Thursday, March 28. Watch out for more details on that coming soon.

After the event, we’ll bring you a colour supplement with photographs and interviews from the night.

But for now, the main thing is to get those entries in!