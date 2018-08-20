Alleged pirate radio station raided by police in Sunderland

Police have shut down a suspected pirate radio station in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police spokesman said: "On Thursday morning, August 16, police executed a warrant at an address on Halstead Square, Sunderland.

"It followed intelligence suggesting a suspected pirate radio station was being broadcast in the area.

"This has now been shut down and a person is being dealt with for offences under the Wireless Telegraphy Act 2006.

"We would like to remind the public that it is illegal to operate an unlicensed radio station or use equipment that may cause interference or have the potential to disrupt the communications of critical services."