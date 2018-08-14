All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing contestant Faye Tozer

Steps star Faye Tozer is set to take part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ahead of her debut on the dancefloor, here are 13 things you need to know about the 42-year-old, who lives in Boldon with Sunderland-born husband Michael Smith.

Faye Tozer, pictured as she was announced as one of the contestants for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

*The pop star married Michael in 2009 and the wedding, held at Beamish Hall in County Durham, was televised for an episode of Celebrity Four Weddings.

*The couple welcomed their son Benjamin in 2009.

*The adopted Mackem, who now calls Sunderland her home city, is a patron of South Shields charity The Charlie Cookson Foundation, which was launched in honour of Charlie, who died aged 30 months in October 2013 after fighting an undiagnosed condition.

*She is also a patron of of Josie's Dragonfly Trust, which works to make a difference in the lives of young cancer patients with limited time.

Pictured switching on the lights in Keel Square in 2016, Empire Panto star Faye Tozer, singer Chloe Castro, The Mayor of Sunderland Coun Alan Emerson and Empire Panto star Amy Leigh Hickman.

*In 2016 she sprinkled Christmas magic across Wearside when she appeared as the Good Fairy in the Sunderland Empire's pantomime Sleeping Beauty and also helped switch on the city's festive light display.

*Faye had her first taste of the limelight at six when she performed Michael Jackson's Ben on stage.

*Steps have sold more than 20 million records and reunited in 2011 hit Sky Living TV shows Steps - The Reunion and On the Road again.

*Faye trained at the Anne Gale School of Dance in Luton where she achieved advanced qualifications in several styles, including ballet, tap and modern.

Faye Tozer, seated, pictured with her fellow Steps bandmates.

*The star has said that if she hadn't found a career on stage she would have liked to do something behind the scenes, such as make-up, costume, set design or even wig-making.

*The singer paid her dues before finding fame in Steps, dancing professionally with a dance troupe and singing at the Hilton Hotel Park Lane in London until she got her big break.

*Faye's nickname is "Smiley".

*In 2002 the singer recorded a duet with opera singer Russell Watson, entitled Someone Like You. It led to a tour of the UK and New Zealand where Faye sang to an audience of over 140,000 people.

*Faye made her debut musical theatre tour in Tell Me On A Sunday in 2004 and has gone on to appear in shows such as Love Shack and Saucy Jack And The Space Vixens.