All you need to know about a busy day in the battle to save Hartlepool United

It has been a frantic 24 hours or so in the fight to save Hartlepool United from the threat of administration and a likely 10-point deduction.

Here's what we know in brief with links for you to read about each point in greater detail:

1 Hartlepool United confirmed on Thursday night that they need around £200,000 by Thursday, January 25, to pay staff wages and also admitted that administration is a real threat.

Read more here.

2 An online appeal to help raise the cash has already reached £24,000 in just two days.

Read more here.

3 Teenage striker Connor Simpson has been sold to Championship outfit Preston North End for £50,000 to further boost finances.

Read more here.

4 Hartlepool United superfan and Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling said he would be prepared to invest in the club if the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust take over Pools.

Read more here.

5 Others to voice their support include 1966 World Cup final hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst.

Read more here.

6 Both Pools fans and football supporters in general have responded to the club's plight by snapping up 1,200 tickets for the Wrexham game on Saturday, January 20, which is now known as Save Pools Day.

Read more here.

7 Among the fundraising events planned is a performance by town comedian and Britain's Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill.

Read more here.

8 A Save Pools Day gig will also take place on the night of the Wrexham game.

Read more here.

Remember to keep logging back to www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk for all the latest on Pools's battle for survival and to follow us on our Facebook page and through our Twitter account @HPoolMail.