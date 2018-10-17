'All we want is you home where you belong' - family's plea for missing man David James to contact them

The partner and family of a missing man are desperate to hear from him.

Thirty-four-year-old David James has not been seen since leaving home in Silksworth, Sunderland, a week ago.

David James

David has four sisters - Michelle, 36; Kelly, 30; Lacey, 26, and 21-year-old Katie, as well as dad Joe.

Michelle urged him to get in touch, even if he does not want to come home.

David quit his job as a chef the day he disappeared, leaving a note telling his partner Angie Haslam not to worry and taking almost £300 in cash.

There had been no indication David was planning to disappear, sister Michelle said.

Sisters Lacey (left) and Michelle with dad Joe

The family had been together last Monday for a party to celebrate Kelly's daughter's first birthday: "He was fine," said Michelle.

"I saw him on the Tuesday and he still seemed fine. Then on the Wednesday, he disappeared."

The family lost mum Glynis a couple of years ago and David had taken it hard.

Michelle added: "My mum passed away two-and-a-half-years ago.

David's distinctive tattoos

"She was fine on the Friday and by the Sunday she was gone. It has been a hard couple of years for all of us.

"There are four sisters and we all talk to each other, but David kept himself to himself. It is something a lot of men do.

"He went missing just after my mum passed away, but he was only gone for 31 hours," said Michelle.

"So the fact he has been gone for a week now is a bit worrying.

Sisters Kelly, Katie, Lacey and Michelle

"We just want to know that he is safe."

Appealing to David directly, she said: "We are worried sick.

"All we want is you home where you belong.

"If you feel like you're not ready to come home, please just let someone know. "

Partner Angie, from Hebburn, is also pleading with David to let her know he is safe.

"We just need you home," she said.

"Anything can be sorted once you're home.

"And even if you're not ready to come home, just let us know you're OK.

"We miss you so much."

When last seen, David was wearing black trainers, dark grey combat style trousers and a black coat with a green lining, over a t-shirt.

He has tattoos of a phoenix and a teacup with the word 'Mam' beneath it on his right arm.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that David James, 34, was reported missing on Wednesday, October 10.

"He was last seen at his home in the Silksworth area of Sunderland at around 1.45pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace him and police would encourage David to get in touch with officers to let them know he is safe and well.

“David, or anyone knows his whereabouts, are encouraged to contact 101, quoting log 1203 101018.”