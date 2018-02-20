‘All we want is for him to move on’ - Sunderland fans cautiously welcome news Ellis Short will sell club for £50m

Sunderland supporters have cautiously welcomed the news that club owner Ellis Short has dropped his asking price for the Black Cats to £50million.

The Irish-American billionaire was looking to sell the club in the summer after they were relegated to the Championship, nine years after he took control.

Sunderland Football Club supporter George Forster.

Reports suggested the American wanted £80million, with some additional clauses built into the deal, and talks with a German consortium reached an advanced stage before Short pulled out of negotiations.

Now, a report in a national newspaper claims Short has reduced his asking price to £50million with Sunderland teetering on the brink of another relegation, this time to League One, the third tier of the English game.

Ellis Shorts slashes Sunderland asking price to £50m as he eyes cut-price deal

The Echo understands that while the club has refused to comment on the story, Short IS willing to accept a reduced price.

Stadium of Light

Sunderland fans have said they want to see the club sold, but argue that it could still be a long time before the club gets back competing among the elite.

Joint editor of A Love Supreme fanzine Paul Dobson said: “It is encouraging because all we want as fans is for him to move on.

“He came in with good intentions, but everyone can see it’s not working for him.

“It’s not a huge price for a club with a 48,000-seater stadium and it doesn’t take too much to get back into the Premier League.

Sunderland fans at Saturday's game against Brentford.

“Look at Manchester City 20 years ago, they were a mess, playing in the third tier and their stadium was falling to bits but now they are flying.”

George Foster, chairman of Sunderland Supporters’ Association, said of the £50million figure: “It certainly seems cheap for a football club in this day and age.

“But it’s probably the only way he will be able to have a chance of selling although then again who would buy Sunderland AFC at the minute?

“The situation is Ellis Short’s error and there have been too many mistakes which are just so upsetting for the fans.

“Plenty of season ticket holders have had enough and stopped going because they’re fed up of what they’re seeing.”

Black Cats fans had their say on the development on the Echo’s Facebook page.

Phil Christie wrote: “If he cancels the debt, he may get some interest, if the debt is on top of the £50million then no chance. Cheers Ellis.”

Kevin Rawding wrote: “Couldn’t give it away the state we are in.”

Tony Hall added: “He’s done well he’s totally destroyed Sunderland as a team.”

David Buwie added: “He’ll be lucky!”