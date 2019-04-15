All the fun of the fete: Celebrating Easter in Sunderland
The weather is warming up and it’s time to celebrate spring.
There’s no better time than Easter to start heading out into the great outdoors - and one of the joys of the season is the humble garden fete or fair. We have taken a trip down memory lane to remember Wearside’s many festivals, parties and celebrations. See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know enjoying the Easter fun in our photographs. If you have a memory to share, contact our nostalgia correspondent Chris Cordner here.