All’s ‘fare’ in love – couple who met on bus celebrate 60 years of marriage

All’s ‘fare’ in love for diamond couple Norman and Dorothy Colling.

The pair, who have just celebrated 60 years of marriage, first laid eyes on each other on public transport.

Norman and Dorothy Colling on their wedding day.

But it was a little while before Norman realised his bride-to-be was just the ticket.

“I met him on the bus but that did not really go much from there,” Dorothy recalled.

“We did all go round together and we used to see each other – it just clicked and that was it.

“In those days we just used to go out round the town.

We have had our arguments like everyone else but we have always been close. Everywhere we have gone, we have always been together. Dorothy Colling

“We were part of a big gang of friends that all knew each other.”

The couple were engaged for two years before tying the knot at St Mary the Virgin church in Springwell.

Norman, 84, worked as a plumber –mainly in the Wear’s shipyards – while Dorothy, 82, devoted herself to raising the couple’s three children.

“I did not do a lot of work because I was bringing the children up,” she said.

Norman and Dorothy Colling on their wedding day with their Best Man Albert Williamson.

“I loved being with them. Eventfully, when they all left, I got a job as a home help.”

The pair, from Hollycarrside, now have six grandchildren too and the whole family was united for a celebration meal.

“Some of them live away and we can’t always get everyone together, so it will be lovely,” said Dorothy.

She is in no doubt as to the secret of a long and happy marriage.

“We have always been close, we have always trusted each other,” she said.

“We have had our arguments like everyone else but we have always been close.

“Everywhere we have gone, we have always been together.

“We have always stuck together, it has always been me and him.

“But I didn’t think we would ever get to 60 years,” she admitted

“It really is lovely to celebrate together.

“It has gone pretty quickly.”