‘All I can ask people to do is plan as best we can’ - Sunderland could struggle with no-deal Brexit ‘shock’

Sunderland may struggle to cope with the ‘shock’ of a post-Brexit no-deal emergency budget, spending chiefs have admitted.

Council bean counters have been saving spare cash to try and deal with any problems thrown up when the UK formally leaves the EU – currently scheduled for March 29.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council.

But, as councillors prepare to approve spending plans for 2019/20, they have been warned these could be thrown into disarray if negotiations breakdown.

Jon Ritchie, the council’s executive director of corporate services, said: “When the Chancellor announced his budget in October it came with the caveat that if there was a crash out they may have to do an in-year emergency budget.

“If that happens we will have to see what the terms of that are, so planning becomes very difficult.

“But we’ve also been prudent in that where we’ve had underspends we’ve created a Brexit Contingency Budget.

“But if an emergency budget came in it may not be enough to cope with that shock – but until we know what’s going to happen it’s very hard to advise the council.”

Last year, the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, said the government would have to draw up an emergency budget if Britain ends up leaving the EU without a deal.

The admission piles more uncertainty on councils across England, which already faced problems producing their own spending plans due to government delays on funding agreements.

But Graeme Miller, the leader of Sunderland City Council and who voted to remain, said whatever happened he would ‘support the will of the people of Sunderland to leave’.

He added: “Brexit will be what it is, but it’s too big an unknown [to plan for].

“As the leader of council, all I can ask people to do is plan as best we can and I think we’ve got that done.

“But here we are, 25 days to go, and Parliament has not reached agreement yet on what deal, if any, is going to take us to the 29th.”

The council is due to vote on its budget for 2019/20 on Wednesday (March 6).

This morning (Monday, March 4), the government unveiled its new £1.6bn Stronger Towns Fund to help English regions post-Brexit.

The scheme, which has been widely labelled a ‘Brexit Bribe’, has allocated £105m to the North East with more up for grabs through a ‘bidding process’, although there has been little detail yet on how or when the cash will be paid out.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service