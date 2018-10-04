Airline unveils its North East schedule for flights to the sun next winter

Airline Jet2 has unveiled its schedule for next winter from the North East's busiest airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will have more than 250,000 seats on sale from Newcastle International to 13 destinations for winter 19-20, an increase in capacity of 12%.

The firm's biggest ever winter programme includes more seats to popular favourites such as Spain, Portugal, the Balearics and the Canary Islands, as well as additional capacity to Turkey and Cypru.

Key highlights include:

*Canary Islands: More services and seats to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura with almost 120,000 seats on sale and up to 12 weekly services across the four islands;

*Mainland Spain: More than 70,000 seats on sale, with more seats and services to Malaga and Alicante;

*Portugal: More choice and flexibility, with two weekly services to Faro (Algarve) and a weekly service to Madeira;

*Majorca (Palma): More than 15,000 seats and two weekly services;

*Cyprus: More seats to Larnaca and Paphos next winter, with more than 12,000 seats on sale to Cyprus

*Turkey: Weekly Saturday service to Antalya with almost 10,000 seats.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "This is our biggest and most exciting Winter Sun programme ever, giving customers from Newcastle Airport even more choice and flexibility when it comes to escaping the long British winter.

"As ever, we have designed our programme in direct response to demand from holidaymakers, so as well as continuing to offer more flights and holidays to popular winter hotspots such as the Canaries and Spain, we are delighted to be expanding our Winter offering to Turkey and Cyprus.

"We are not done yet, with even more exciting announcements about our Winter 19/20 programme coming soon."

Newcastle International operating manager Richard Knight said: "We’re delighted to hear that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are releasing their biggest ever Winter Sun programme for winter 19/20.

"It’s great news for the airport and our passengers, who will benefit from more seats and additional services to some of our most popular destinations."

To book, visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.