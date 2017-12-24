Air Ambulance takes man to hospital after car hits lamp-post in Sunderland

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a taxi hit a lamp-post in a Sunderland road.

It has happened on Sea Road, in Fulwell, at the junction with Station Road, at about 11am.

The Air Amublance at the scene of an incident in Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland.

It is believed that a taxi hit a lamp-post and its driver was left injured.

Witnesses said they could see a man being treated by paramedics in the road.

The Air Ambulance landed at the scene before taking off sometime later.

Northumbria Police tweeted:" Police on scene dealing with an incident Sea Road junction with Station Road Sunderland."

The Air Amublance at the scene of an incident in Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland.

Police have now said that the road has re-opened following the incident.