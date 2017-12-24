Air Ambulance takes man to hospital after car hits lamp-post in Sunderland

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a taxi hit a lamp-post in a Sunderland road.
It has happened on Sea Road, in Fulwell, at the junction with Station Road, at about 11am.
It is believed that a taxi hit a lamp-post and its driver was left injured.
Witnesses said they could see a man being treated by paramedics in the road.
The Air Ambulance landed at the scene before taking off sometime later.
Northumbria Police tweeted:" Police on scene dealing with an incident Sea Road junction with Station Road Sunderland."
Police have now said that the road has re-opened following the incident.