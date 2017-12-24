Air Ambulance on scene after incident in Sunderland

Police have closed a road in Sunderland following an incident which the Air Ambulance has attended.

It has happened on Sea Road, in Fulwell, at the junction with Station Road.

The Air Amublance at the scene of an incident in Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland.

No more details have been given on what has happened at this stage.

The Air Ambulance landed at the scene before taking off sometime later.

Northumbria Police tweeted:" Police on scene dealing with an incident Sea Road junction with Station Road Sunderland."

Police have now said that the road has re-opened following the incident.