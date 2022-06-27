Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cleared an area at Barnes Park yesterday afternoon, Sunday, June 26, in order to let the helicopter touch down to pick up staff who had been assisting the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

A GNAAS spokesperson confirmed the chopper had collected staff who had accompanied a patient from South Tyneside to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

"We were called at 12.42pm yesterday to a report of a medical emergency in the Westoe area of South Shields,” she said.

"The patient was taken to Sunderland Royal by the North East Ambulance Service, accompanied by our team.

"The helicopter landed at Barnes Park to pick up the crew afterwards.”

A NEAS spokesman added: “We were called at 12.34pm to a medical incident at a private address in South Shields.

"The air ambulance, two ambulance crews and a clinical team leader attended and took the patient by road to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”