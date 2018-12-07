Air ambulance crew called in to treat patient near Tyne Tunnel

The Great North Air Ambulance was called to help treat the patient.
The Great North Air Ambulance was called to help treat the patient.
0
Have your say

The Great North Air Ambulance was called in to help a patient after they fell ill close to the Tyne Tunnel.

The helicopter landed near to the crossing in Jarrow at 10.50am today after a call for help from paramedics.

The charity has confirmed a patient was taken to hospital by road and in the company of one of its team.

The North East Ambulance Service said it was called to a private address in the town just before 11am to reports a patient was unwell and sent two double-crewed ambulances and an officer to the scene before calling in the Great North Air Ambulance.