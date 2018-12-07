Air ambulance crew called in to treat patient near Tyne Tunnel

The Great North Air Ambulance was called in to help a patient after they fell ill close to the Tyne Tunnel.

The helicopter landed near to the crossing in Jarrow at 10.50am today after a call for help from paramedics.

The charity has confirmed a patient was taken to hospital by road and in the company of one of its team.

The North East Ambulance Service said it was called to a private address in the town just before 11am to reports a patient was unwell and sent two double-crewed ambulances and an officer to the scene before calling in the Great North Air Ambulance.