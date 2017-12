A woman has been taken to hospital by the Great North Air Ambulance after becoming unwell inside a house.

The charity's helicopter was called in by the North East Ambulance Service after they answered a report in the Oakerside area of Peterlee at 8am.

A rapid response paramedic was on the scene four minutes after the initial report, with back up called in to help transport the woman to hospital.

The helicopter used a nearby playing field to land as its team answered the call out.