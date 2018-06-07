Advice for Sunderland families on how to stay safe around dogs

A programme which aims to keep youngsters safe around dogs is being launched in Sunderland this week.

The UK’s largest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, is supporting Sunderland Safeguarding Children Board as part of the campaign, which will be launched to coincide with Child Safety Week.

Parents, carers and the public will be provided with practical information about the steps they can take to help keep babies, children and young people safe.

Sir Paul Ennals, independent chair of the Sunderland Safeguarding Children Board, said: “Dogs Trust runs a successful Be Dog Smart programme in schools across the country, so we have enlisted the help of the charity to help us get the message across about dog safety around babies and young children.

“Many of us will have grown up with a dog as a family pet and see them very much as being part of the family.

“But it’s really important that families are also aware of how they can teach children to act responsibly around dogs and the importance of supervising dogs around babies and children.

“While attacks on children are thankfully exceptionally rare, there are some very basic steps that we can all take to help parents, babies, children, and dogs live together safely and happily.

“The number one message we want to get across is that you should never leave a baby or young child alone with a dog.”

Information leaflets and posters from Dogs Trust will be distributed across the city this week.

Locations including schools, children’s centres and GP surgeries will receive them.

The leaflets will include information on how to stay safe around dogs in your own home and when you’re out and about, how to recognise when a dog is stressed or angry, what to do if a dog approaches or jumps up at you, and advice for new parents on preparing their family pet for their baby’s arrival and what they should do when the baby arrives.

There will also be workshops for health workers who regularly come into contact with families who are either expecting or have a baby or young children.

Hollie Sevenoaks, head of education at Dogs Trust, said: “Be Dog Smart is a vital dog safety programme helping dogs and children live harmoniously together.

“Our team of education officers deliver hundreds of workshops in schools across Great Britain every year, including in the Sunderland area.

“It is so important that children and parents learn how to safely interact with dogs both in the home and when out and about so we are pleased to support this safety initiative by Sunderland Safeguarding Children Board.”