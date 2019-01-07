Adorable dog reunited with owners after falling 20ft down a cliff in Sunderland

A dog has been reunited with its owners after being rescued by firefighters following a cliff fall in Sunderland.

The adorable dog had to be helped by firefighters after falling 20ft down the cliff side opposite Seaham Road in Ryhope at around 12.38pm on Sunday.



Crews from South Shields, Sunderland Central and Hebburn were able to carry out a rope rescue to find the dog and bring it to safety.

Firefighters used an animal bag to lower it to the beach before he was returned to his owners uninjured.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "On arrival crews located the dog approx 20ft down the cliff.

"One rope rescue operator was deployed who located the dog, placed it in an animal bag and lowered to the beach.

"He was returned to the owners uninjured."