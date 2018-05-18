Acid barrel dumped in city street

Firefighters have dealt with a barrel of acid dumped in a Wearside street.

Appliances from Rainton Bridge, Farringdon and Washington, along with trained hazardous materials officers, were sent to Best View, off the A183 Chester road in Shiney Row, shortly before 3pm.

"We were called at ten to three to a report of a some chemicals in a barrel," said a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

"It turned out to be a 45 gallon drum of hydrochloric acid.

"Only a small amount of acid had spilled and the drum was intact.

"Sand was put down to soak the acid up and we have contacted our partners in the city council to remove the drum."