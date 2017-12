Accidents are causing delays on the roads across Sunderland and County Durham today.

Tunstall Road, in Thornhill, Sunderland, is partially blocked after a two vehicle collision near its junction with Tunstall Vale.

The A1M roundabout at Chester-le-Street. Picture from Google Images

And one lane is blocked on the A1M Junction 63 roundabout due to a two vehicle collision.

Police are at both scenes.