The southbound A19 is partially closed after an acciddent in Sunderland.

A three-vehicle collision has partly closed one lane just before the A183 Chester Road exit.

Traffic is tailing back to Testo's roundabout.

There are also delays northbound as a result of drivers slowing down as they pass the scene.

On witness said: "There was a van and two cars.

"Everyone seemed to have got out safely.

"It did not look as though anyone was hurt."