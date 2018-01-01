Academy students were on song at annual concert

Youngsters at a Sunderland school entertained visitors with festive music.

Kepier Academy in Houghton hosted its annual Christmas Concert, featuring performances from the school orchestra and singing by the academy’s choir.

Dave Brennan, community development and marketing manager at the Dairy Lane school, said the event has become part of the fabric of the school.

This year’s was enjoyed by around 200 of the school’s students, families and friends.

A spokesman for the music department at the school, praised the children who took part.

He said: “It’s a really lovely evening, both for those taking part and the audience.

“Many of those involved had never performed in front of an audience of this size before coming to Kepier, and they should all be really proud of themselves for putting on such a great show.”