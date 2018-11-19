Academy’s Endeavours prove successful with glowing Ofsted report

Staff and students at an East Durham school are celebrating its first Ofsted report.

The education watchdogs rated Endeavour Academy in Peterlee as ‘good’ with some outstanding features.

We are confident that the school can only go from strength to strength Kerrie Whelan

Opened in 2014, the academy, which is based in East Durham College’s Peterlee campus, is an alternative provision for 14 to 16-year-olds experiencing social and emotional issues in mainstream schools.

Staff, pupils and parents at the free school, which is also sponsored by The Academy at Shotton Hall, have been celebrating the outcome of the Ofsted report.

Crowning their good rating was an ‘outstanding’ rating for the school’s personal development, behaviour and welfare with inspectors praising the school’s ability to enable each pupil to gain confidence in their education and belief that they can be successful.

Headteacher Kerrie Whelan said: “Everyone at Endeavour Academy is absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

“We are delighted that the inspectors have recognised our clear vision for the school and that our pupils are hard-working and positive about their futures.

“It is particularly pleasing to be graded outstanding for personal development, behaviour and welfare.

“Pupils were very keen to speak to inspectors and let them know how much they felt ‘listened to and respected’ with parents summarising the change in their children and one reporting ‘he loves it there, and doesn’t want to miss a day’.

“On the back of the positive report and its recommendations for future improvements, we are confident that the school can only go from strength to strength.”

Following a two-day inspection, the report also found that the effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and outcomes for pupils are all good.

Inspectors said: “The headteacher, staff and trustees have established an effective school that has a significant transformative impact on pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare.

“Outcomes for pupils are good overall. With help and support from skilled staff, well-designed induction programmes and excellent support for their social and emotional needs, they re-engage in learning and make good progress.

“Pupils are well prepared for their next stage of education, employment or training.”

Endeavour Academy caters for up to 40 students who study maths, English and dual science at GCSE as well as a choice of vocational pathways including catering, hair and beauty, sport and motor vehicle maintenance. They also take part in PE, citizenship, media studies and financial education skills.