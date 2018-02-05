Abandoned vehicle causes delays for commuters on A19

An abandoned vehicle caused rush hour delays for commuters on the A19 this morning.

Norhumbria Police confirmed that they received reports at 6am that an abandoned vehicle had been found on the A19 near the junction with the A690.

Drivers said tailbacks were caused as police closed off the left-hand lane as they dealt with a red Ford Fiesta being on the verge on the side of the road

Norhumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At 6am police were informed an abandoned vehicle had been found southbound on the A19 near the junction with the A690."