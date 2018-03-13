A690 fully reopens as last traces of Beast from the East fade away

One of Wearside's busiest roads reopens today after being partially closed by snow for a week.

The inside lane of the A690 has been closed at Houghton Cut since the weather system dubbed the 'Beast from the East' brought chaos to the region's roads at the beginning of the month.

Transport bosses had been concerned about the danger from falling snow, with deep drifts overhanging the road.

Now work has started to remove the temporary barriers in place and allow the road to reopen.

A Sunderland Council spokesman said: "The westbound carriageway of the A690 Durham Road at Houghton Cut will be fully reopened to traffic today.

"The stretch of road had been closed between Friday, March 2,and Tuesday, March 6, due to the danger of overhanging snow falling onto the carriageway below.

"One lane has since remained closed with barriers in place to protect passing motorists.

"But following a further inspection by highways engineers, both lanes of the Durham bound carriageway will reopen to traffic."

Coun Michael Mordey, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We’re delighted to be in a position to fully reopen the A690 at Houghton Cut.

"As one of the major routes into and out of the city, we know its importance to the lives of the many thousands of people who use it on their daily commute.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience."