An accident has partially closed the A1M in County Durham.

One lane of the northbound carriageway is closed between Junction 62 at Carrville and Junction 63 at Chester-le-Street.

Traffic officers are on scene, dealing with a two vehicle collision.

Lanes 1 and 2 are now closed northbound to allow firecrews to work., with traffic passing via the hard shoulder.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route.