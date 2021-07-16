A1(M) in County Durham expected to remain closed following a crash in which a number of people are believed to have died

The closure follows emergency services – including the air ambulance – being called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision across both carriageways shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday, July 15.

Speaking shortly after the incident, Durham Constabulary confirmed that there had “appeared to have been fatalities”, although no official confirmation has been given yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Constabulary and Highways England say they expect the A1(M) in County Durham to remain closed following a horror crash. Photo: Google Maps.

An update posted late on Thursday from Durham Constabulary said: “The A1(M) between Bradbury and Carrville is expected to remain closed in both directions throughout tomorrow morning while our investigators continue to work at the scene.

"We would ask all motorists to avoid the area and please find alternative routes.”

The force has also made an urgent appeal for any motorists who have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone who is able to help should contact the force control room on 101, quoting incident number 322 of July 15.

Officers have also warned members of the public about the sensitive nature of the incident and are asking people to be mindful of the affected parties.

Highways England have confirmed that diversions are in place for motorists although they are advised to avoid the area where possible.

A full list of diversion routes can be found on the Highways England website by clicking here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.