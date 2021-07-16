A1(M) in County Durham expected to remain closed following a crash in which a number of people are believed to have died
Durham Constabulary and Highways England are advising that the A1(M) between Bradbury and Carrville is expected to remain closed in both directions.
The closure follows emergency services – including the air ambulance – being called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision across both carriageways shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday, July 15.
It is understood that the crash had involved several vehicles, including two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision.
Speaking shortly after the incident, Durham Constabulary confirmed that there had “appeared to have been fatalities”, although no official confirmation has been given yet.
An update posted late on Thursday from Durham Constabulary said: “The A1(M) between Bradbury and Carrville is expected to remain closed in both directions throughout tomorrow morning while our investigators continue to work at the scene.
"We would ask all motorists to avoid the area and please find alternative routes.”
The force has also made an urgent appeal for any motorists who have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.
Anyone who is able to help should contact the force control room on 101, quoting incident number 322 of July 15.
Officers have also warned members of the public about the sensitive nature of the incident and are asking people to be mindful of the affected parties.
Highways England have confirmed that diversions are in place for motorists although they are advised to avoid the area where possible.
A full list of diversion routes can be found on the Highways England website by clicking here.