Traffic has been hit by delays on the A19 after a caravan overturned on the stretch between Sunderland and Seaham.

Northumbria Police has said they are on the scene of a collision on the southbound route near to the flyover for Hangmans Lane, near Burdon.

The force says traffic is at a standstill back to the A690 Durham Road, while the northbound side is also heavily congested but moving past the collision.