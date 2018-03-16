A19 set for overnight road closures and speed restrictions

Drivers are set to be hit by overnight road closures on a section of the A19 as resurfacing work is carried out.

The stretch of the road between Hylton Grange roundabout, in Sunderland, and Testos roundabout, in Boldon, is to be affected by the work.

As well as the overnight road closures, there will be a 50mph speed restriction in place 24 hours a day.

The work by Highways England is expected to start on Sunday, April 8, and is scheduled to take four weeks to complete.

At times during the works, the A19 will be closed between 8pm and 6am northbound from the exit slip road at the A1231 Hylton Grange Interchange to the entry slip road at the A1290 Downhill Lane Interchange.

It will also be shut southbound from Testos roundabout to the entry slip road at Hylton Grange Interchange.

More closures will be in place at the northbound entry and southbound exit slip roads at Hylton Grange Interchange, and the northbound exit and southbound entry and exit slip roads at Downhill Lane Interchange.

During the closures, Highways England say suitably signed alternative routes will be available at all times.

A temporary 50mph speed restriction will be imposed 24 hours a day for the duration of the works.

This will be in place on the northbound carriageway from 580m south of Hylton Grange Interchange southern overbridge to 300m north of Downhill Lane overbridge.

Drivers will also be restricted to 50mph on the southbound carriageway from Testos roundabout to 190m south of Hylton Grange Interchange southern overbridge.

Meanwhile, laybys adjacent to the A19 will also be closed 24 hours a day.

The closures will affect the layby on the southbound carriageway about 660m north and 1,600m north of Hylton Grange southern overbridge, and the layby on the southbound carriageway about 1,600m north and 1,900m north of the Hylton Grange southern overbridge.

Highways England say traffic management will be in force 24 hours a day and traffic signs will indicate the extent of the restrictions and prohibitions.

For more information about the works, contact Craig Nicholson on 0300 470 2497 or by emailing craig.nicholson@highwaysengland.co.uk