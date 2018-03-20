A19 reopens after collision which left one person seriously injured

The A19 Southbound has now been reopened from the A690 in Sunderland following last nights collision.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the road accident on the southbound road.

Diversions were in place and drivers had been asked to follow the solid black diamond symbol for the A690 and B1404.

One eyewitness who drove past the scene minutes after the accident described seeing three damaged cars, one of which was on its roof.

"There is debris all across the road," he said.

"The cars are just trickling past to get through the debris, but they will have to shut the road to clear it."

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been taken to hospital and two more were being assessed: "We received a call at 20.40 to a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

"We have sent four vehicles from our hazardous area response team and two ambulances so far.

"There are a total of three potential patients. We are still at the scene.

"One patient has already been pre-alerted through to Sunderland Royal Hospital with serious head and pelvic injuries."

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a large number of officers were on the scene and the road was expected to remain closed for some time.

The investigation into the cause is being managed by Durham Constabulary and any information should be directed to them quoting log 460 of 200318.