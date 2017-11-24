A19 reopens after car overturns

An accident which partially closed the A19 northbound has been cleared.

The road was partially closed between the A183 Chester Road at the Pennywell junction and the A1231 Wessington Way, just north of the Hylton viaduct after a car overturned.

There were delays of 20 minutes on approach.

One witness said: "One dark car is on the roof. A small white car, a black car and a van might also have been involved.

"Several ambulances and police vehicles were there. as was the Highways Agency incident van."

Highways England‏ @HighwaysNEAST Tweeted: "All lanes have now reopened on the #A19 northbound between the #A183 and the #A1231 near #Sunderland following the earlier collision involving the overturned vehicle. Delays have now cleared."