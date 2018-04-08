A19 re-opened following five-car crash

A stretch of the A19 which closed following a five-car this afternoon has now re-opened.

It happened on the southbound side of the road between the A194 and Testo's Roundabout at Boldon Colliery.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene to deal with the incident.

Traffic was being stopped from joining the A19 at the Lindisfarne Roundabout.

One lane was later re-opened and now both lanes are open to traffic.

The Highways Agency tweeted: "Recovery is complete and the #A19 in Tyne and Wear is now fully OPEN southbound between the #A194 and the #A184."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police: "We got a call at 2.10pm to the southbound carriageway of the A19 between the A194 and Testo's Roundabout.

"About five vehicles are involved.

"The road has been closed for a little while due to the damage that has been done to the vehicles.

"It appears to be a minor injuries collision at this stage and there has also been some damage to roadside furniture."