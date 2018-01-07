A19 drivers face two months of speed restrictions

Motorists face around two months of speed restrictions on the busy A19 as part of work to reduce noise levels for nearby residents.

A 50 mile per hour limit will be in force for drivers heading southbound on the dual carriageway at Peterlee.

While Highways England has permission to begin its scheme today, it is expected that work will not begin until next month at the earliest.

The restrictions cover a near two-mile southbound stretch of the A19 from around a mile north of the B1320 Burnhope Way junction to Passfield Way turn-off.

They will allow engineers to install what is known as an environmental barrier to deflect sound away from homes close to the road.

A Highways Agency spokeswoman said: "The sound barrier will assist residents living close to the A19. We are looking at beginning the programme of work in February or March and it will take a couple of months to complete.

"The work will be carried out between 10pm-6am and is just on the southbound carriageway. The northbound carriageway is not affected."

The stretch's usual 70 mile per hour limit is expected to be restored outside of the scheme's working hours.

A 50 mile per hour limit will also be in force on the southbound entry slip road from Burnhope Way to the A19.

The spokeswoman confirmed that speed cameras will not be installed within the temporary 50 mile per hour zone.

The barrier work has been welcomed by Peterlee Town Council.

Clerk Ian Morris said: "Peterlee Town Council has not been directly consulted on the proposal. But any initiative to reduce the noise of impact of the A19 on local residents is welcomed."

Anyone wanting further information about the Highways England work is asked to contact Craig Nicholson on 0300 4702497 or email craig.nicholson@highwaysengland.co.uk

*Meanwhile, our Safe A19 campaign, which is calling for an inquiry into accident levels on the road, is now approaching 2,000 signatures.

Latest figures show that more than 70 people were injured during 2016 in accidents between Wolviston, south of Hartlepool, and Boldon.

You can add your signature to our petition here.

