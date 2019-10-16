A19 closed at entrance of Tyne Tunnel after van and heavy goods vehicle crash
Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A19 approaching the Tyne Tunnel.
Northumbria Police officers were called to the scene of a crash on the A19 near the Tyne Tunnel at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a van and a heavy goods vehicle on the A19 northbound just before the entrance to the Tyne Tunnel in Jarrow.
“Emergency services are at the scene and part of the road is currently closed to allow a clear-up operation to take place.”
A section of the road in this area remains closed at this time and police officers have advised members of the public to avoid the area if possible while they work at the scene.
More information to follow as we get it.